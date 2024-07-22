0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 09:29

Yemen Vows New Attack on Tel Aviv: Countdown Begins

Story Code : 1149144
Yemen Vows New Attack on Tel Aviv: Countdown Begins
“Our response to the Zionist aggression against Hodeidah Port will be implemented in the near future by targeting Tel Aviv once again,” Yemeni Navy spokesman Rafiq al-Jand said on Sunday, adding that the city has recently been included in Yemen’s bank of targets.

He further underlined that “The Yemeni Armed Forces have decided to gradually increase the scope of their operations against the occupiers due to the Zionist entity’s continued assault on Gaza and massacre of innocent Palestinian citizens.”

On Saturday, the “Israeli” warplanes targeted buildings, oil facilities, and a power station in Hodeidah, martyring at least six people and injuring 83, many of them with severe burns.

The “Israeli” raid came a day after the Yemeni forces fired a drone at Tel Aviv, which is at least 1,800 kilometers away from their country.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, the spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah movement, warned on Sunday that there would be “no red lines” in the Yemenis’ response to “Israel”.

“All sensitive institutions with all its levels will be a target for us”, he told Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV.

In a post on his X account, Abdulsalam Jahaf, a member of Yemen’s Shura Council, said, “The countdown has started.”

Additionally, Yemeni Brigadier General Abdul-Ghani al-Zubaidi said Washington had informed Sana’a through Muscat that the US is not seeking an escalation of tensions.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” media reported that the entity’s air and naval forces was on high alert for possible Yemeni reprisals.

Other reports said “Israeli” warplanes had patrolled the occupied al-Quds and the West Bank, as well as the northern parts of the occupied lands.
