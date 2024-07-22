0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 09:37

Kremlin Reacts to Biden Dropping Out of US Presidential Race

Story Code : 1149149
Winning the conflict against Ukraine is among the top priorities for Russia, Peskov told Russian news outlet Life late on Sunday, RT reported.

“For us, reaching the goals of the special military operation (against Ukraine) is a priority, rather than the outcome of the US elections,” Peskov stated.

The spokesman stood by the remarks by President Vladimir Putin, who said earlier this year he would have preferred Biden winning the election, describing him as “an old-school politician” and “more predictable” from the standpoint of Moscow’s interests.

“That’s certainly the case, but the elections are still four months ahead. And it’s a long period, over which many things can change,” Peskov noted.

Biden dropped out of the race earlier in the day, stating that while it was his “intention” to get reelected, it was in “the best interest” of the Democratic Party and the whole country to withdraw.

The US leader also endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, as the best pick for the Democratic nominee. Harris has already been backed by multiple top Democratic politicians and major party donors.
