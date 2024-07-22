Malnutrition Threatening Pregnant Women, Newborns in Gaza: UN

Islam Times - The United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, has issued a stern warning about the impact of malnutrition on Palestinian women and children in Gaza amid Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged territory.

“According to doctors, it has become increasingly common for premature and low-weight babies to be born in Gaza,” the UN body said in a Sunday post on X social media platform.It added, “Malnutrition poses a great danger to pregnant women and newborns, leading to an increase in stillbirths, low-weight babies, and children suffering from wasting and delayed growth.”The United Nations Population Fund then called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying it “is the solution to save their lives.”The UNFPA’s warning came after the Government Media Office in Gaza earlier announced that 34 children had starved to death, while 3,500 others were at risk of death due to malnutrition and starvation.Last month, the World Health Organization said the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza has afflicted more than 8,000 children, who are under five years of age, with acute malnutrition.