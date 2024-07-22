0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 10:19

Iran President-Elect: Sanctioning States Gave Saddam Chemical Arms against Iran

Story Code : 1149161
"It is now the anniversary of the chemical bombing of Zardeh village in Kermanshah. Those who have sanctioned the people of Iran based on baseless allegations are the same ones who gave chemical weapons to the enemy of Iran."

In July 1988, the village of Zardeh in the Kurdish region of Eslamabad-e Gharb in Kermanshah Province was hit by Iraqi chemical bombs, which killed 275 people and injured 1,146. Many people in the region are still suffering from the effects of the attack.

The Western countries Germany, France and the United States that have now imposed sanctions on Iranian people used to be main suppliers of the chemical arms to the Baath regime during 1980-1988 imposed war on Iran.
