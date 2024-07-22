0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 21:19

Harris Raises Some $50 Million After Biden Endorsement

“Since the President endorsed Vice President Harris yesterday afternoon, everyday Americans have given $49.6 million in grassroots donations to her campaign,” Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, said in a statement.

The impressive haul is a sign of the grassroots enthusiasm among Democrats in the immediate aftermath of Biden’s decision not to seek reelection, and it reflects Harris’s strength as the likeliest choice to replace the president atop the ticket.

Biden announced Sunday afternoon he would not run for a second term amid mounting pressure from elected Democrats for him to step aside, citing concerns he could not defeat former President Trump in November. A short time later, he endorsed Harris as the nominee.

Harris said she planned to “earn and win” the party’s nomination, and it’s unclear if she will face any serious challengers in the month before the Democratic convention begins next month in Chicago.
