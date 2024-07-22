0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 21:36

Record Number of Britons Given Dementia Diagnosis in Past Year

Story Code : 1149282
Record Number of Britons Given Dementia Diagnosis in Past Year
The latest data shows a record 487,432 people had a diagnosis in June. However, the rate remains below pre-pandemic levels, with 65% of people estimated to have the condition diagnosed, below the NHS’s 66.7% target, which was last met in 2019, The Guardian reported.

The NHS said England had one of the highest dementia diagnosis rates in the world, with high-income countries typically in the range of 20-50%. The health service credits this to specialist nursing and other staff proactively assessing care home residents to identify those who may have dementia.

A timely diagnosis enables people to get the support and care they need to live with the illness.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
22 July 2024
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
22 July 2024
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
22 July 2024
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
22 July 2024
Yemen Vows New Attack on Tel Aviv: Countdown Begins
Yemen Vows New Attack on Tel Aviv: Countdown Begins
22 July 2024
Malnutrition Threatening Pregnant Women, Newborns in Gaza: UN
Malnutrition Threatening Pregnant Women, Newborns in Gaza: UN
22 July 2024
Republicans: Biden must Quit as President, Mentally Unfit to have Nuclear Code
Republicans: Biden must Quit as President, Mentally Unfit to have Nuclear Code
22 July 2024
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
22 July 2024
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
22 July 2024
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
22 July 2024
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
22 July 2024
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
21 July 2024