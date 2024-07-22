Record Number of Britons Given Dementia Diagnosis in Past Year

Islam Times - A record number of people in England have received a dementia diagnosis in the past year, NHS figures show.

The latest data shows a record 487,432 people had a diagnosis in June. However, the rate remains below pre-pandemic levels, with 65% of people estimated to have the condition diagnosed, below the NHS’s 66.7% target, which was last met in 2019, The Guardian reported.The NHS said England had one of the highest dementia diagnosis rates in the world, with high-income countries typically in the range of 20-50%. The health service credits this to specialist nursing and other staff proactively assessing care home residents to identify those who may have dementia.A timely diagnosis enables people to get the support and care they need to live with the illness.