Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught

Islam Times - An Israeli assault on eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza has killed 27 people, medical sources told Al Jazeera Arabic.

Graphic video footage shared online and verified by Al Jazeera’s fact-checking agency Sanad showed a truck loaded with bodies and injured people arriving at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.The footage, too distressing to broadcast, included images of children, some only a few months old.Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations due to a severe shortage of blood units. “This poses a serious threat to the lives of the sick and injured in light of the ongoing massacres carried out by the occupation forces against the innocent and civilians,” the Palestinian Health Ministry stated.Palestinian Civil Defense has said the Israeli evacuation order affected more than 400,000 people in the eastern areas of Khan Younis.Residents were given no time to flee as the Israeli military operation commenced shortly after leaflets were dropped, according to reports.The Israeli army started carrying out air attacks on eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza just 15 minutes after the army spokesman announced new evacuation orders for residents of Khan Younis, according to witnesses.The order comes just days after al-Mawasi experienced a massacre carried out by the Israeli army that killed at least 90 displaced people sheltering in tents.Meanwhile, in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, Israeli bombing of a family house killed at least two Palestinians and injured a number of others, according to the Wafa news agency.At least 39,006 people have been killed and 89,818 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the enclave’s Health Ministry says.The ministry added in a statement on Telegram that 23 Palestinians were killed and 91 wounded in the past 24 hours before this morning in three separate Israeli attacks across Gaza.The death toll did not include the killings in Israel’s new attack on eastern Khan Younis.