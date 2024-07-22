US Secret Service Chief Set for Grilling by Congress over Trump Shooting

Islam Times - US Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle will undergo a grilling on July 22 at a congressional hearing into her agency’s failure to prevent a would-be assassin from wounding US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump earlier this month.

Cheatle is due to appear before the House of Representatives Oversight and Accountability Committee to be questioned by lawmakers, Reuters reported.The Secret Service chief faces calls for her resignation from top Republicans including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.On July 24, FBI director Christopher Wray will appear before the House Judiciary Committee.The July 13 shooting at an outdoor campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounded Trump in the ear, killed one rally attendee and injured another. The suspected shooter, 20-year-old nursing home aide Thomas Crooks, was killed by law enforcement.The incident has angered lawmakers, who say the suspect was able to get within range of Trump on the rooftop of a nearby building because of security lapses at Cheatle’s agency, which is charged with protecting presidents and former presidents.The House Judiciary Committee said last week that it has evidence the Secret Service was not properly resourced for Trump’s rally, because of staffing shortages created by a rival campaign event in Pittsburgh with First Lady Jill Biden and a NATO summit held days before in Washington.