0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 21:39

US Secret Service Chief Set for Grilling by Congress over Trump Shooting

Story Code : 1149286
US Secret Service Chief Set for Grilling by Congress over Trump Shooting
Cheatle is due to appear before the House of Representatives Oversight and Accountability Committee to be questioned by lawmakers, Reuters reported.

The Secret Service chief faces calls for her resignation from top Republicans including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

On July 24, FBI director Christopher Wray will appear before the House Judiciary Committee.

The July 13 shooting at an outdoor campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounded Trump in the ear, killed one rally attendee and injured another. The suspected shooter, 20-year-old nursing home aide Thomas Crooks, was killed by law enforcement.

The incident has angered lawmakers, who say the suspect was able to get within range of Trump on the rooftop of a nearby building because of security lapses at Cheatle’s agency, which is charged with protecting presidents and former presidents.

The House Judiciary Committee said last week that it has evidence the Secret Service was not properly resourced for Trump’s rally, because of staffing shortages created by a rival campaign event in Pittsburgh with First Lady Jill Biden and a NATO summit held days before in Washington.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
22 July 2024
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
22 July 2024
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
22 July 2024
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
22 July 2024
Yemen Vows New Attack on Tel Aviv: Countdown Begins
Yemen Vows New Attack on Tel Aviv: Countdown Begins
22 July 2024
Malnutrition Threatening Pregnant Women, Newborns in Gaza: UN
Malnutrition Threatening Pregnant Women, Newborns in Gaza: UN
22 July 2024
Republicans: Biden must Quit as President, Mentally Unfit to have Nuclear Code
Republicans: Biden must Quit as President, Mentally Unfit to have Nuclear Code
22 July 2024
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
22 July 2024
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
22 July 2024
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
22 July 2024
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
22 July 2024
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
21 July 2024