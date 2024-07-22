0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 21:40

IRGC Protecting Iranian Borders: General

Story Code : 1149287
IRGC Protecting Iranian Borders: General
Addressing a meeting of the IRGC Ground Force commanders in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Monday, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said the IRGC acts vigorously to “stabilize sustainable and multifaceted security” in Iran.

“Considering the vicissitudes of world security and the importance and standing of the Islamic Republic of Iran, fomenting insecurity in the region, particularly at our country’s borders, are on the agenda of the enemy,” the general added.

The commander stated that there are no troubles with border security issues, stressing that his forces act strongly to boost preparedness and update their capabilities to combat the organized evil plots hatched by the enemies with the purpose of making the frontiers insecure.

The IRGC has carried out extensive plans in recent years for the development of border provinces and underprivileged areas, such as in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

IRGC forces have been also actively involved in rescue and relief operations in natural disasters across Iran.
