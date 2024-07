Islam Times - The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, has strongly condemned the offensive attack within minutes of instructions to evacuate Khan Younis refugees as a mockery of humanity.

The Prime Minister said that the innocent Palestinian refugees were not even given a chance to evacuate, it is clear that the Israeli forces are following the agenda of genocide of the Palestinians.He said that Pakistan stands side by side with its Palestinian brothers and sisters and the United Nations should play its role in resolving the Palestinian issue.