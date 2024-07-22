0
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%

The Fund also revealed that 143 Palestinian children have been killed by the Zionist regime’s forces in the West Bank (WB) since the beginning of the current year (2024).

According to the report, a Palestinian child has been martyred every two days in the occupied West Bank and A-Quds since the beginning of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023.

Therefore, the number of Palestinian children martyred in the West Bank has increased by 250% since the beginning of this year (2024) compared to the same period last year (2023).

According to the UNICEF report, 143 children were martyred and 440 children were injured between January and July 2024.
