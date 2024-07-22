0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 22:09

Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 39,000: Health Ministry

Story Code : 1149297
Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 39,000: Health Ministry
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip issued a statement, announcing the latest numbers of Palestinians martyred and injured following the attacks of the Zionist regime's military forces on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Also, the ministry stated that the total number of Palestinians wounded following the attack of the Zionist regime’s forces on the Gaza Strip at 89,818 since the start of the war in Gaza on October 07, 2023.

The Palestinian health ministry announced that the Zionist regime’s forces have committed three crimes and massacres in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

More than 37 Palestinian people have been martyred and 120 others have been injured in the attacks of the Zionist regime forces on Khan Yunis on this day, the ministry added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
22 July 2024
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
22 July 2024
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
22 July 2024
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
22 July 2024
Yemen Vows New Attack on Tel Aviv: Countdown Begins
Yemen Vows New Attack on Tel Aviv: Countdown Begins
22 July 2024
Malnutrition Threatening Pregnant Women, Newborns in Gaza: UN
Malnutrition Threatening Pregnant Women, Newborns in Gaza: UN
22 July 2024
Republicans: Biden must Quit as President, Mentally Unfit to have Nuclear Code
Republicans: Biden must Quit as President, Mentally Unfit to have Nuclear Code
22 July 2024
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
22 July 2024
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
22 July 2024
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
22 July 2024
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
22 July 2024
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
21 July 2024