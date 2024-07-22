0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 22:10

Kamala Harris’ Second Presidential Campaign to Fail

Story Code : 1149298
Kamala Harris’ Second Presidential Campaign to Fail
With Joe Biden endorsing Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee after his decision to exit the presidential race on Sunday, the first female US vice president "will likely have to answer questions" about her last botched campaign for the top job, the Washington Post has reported, according to Sputnik.

Harris, who has said that she intends to "earn and win" the nomination, is now facing "an abrupt launch" of her surprise second presidential campaign, the success of which will depend on how she resolves the problems that hampered the first campaign, according to the newspaper.

In this vein, the Washington Post cited an unnamed Democratic strategist as saying that Harris previously failed to live up to Democrats’ expectations because "she ran a terrible campaign (which kicked off in January 2019)."

Her efforts, which notably collapsed before a single ballot was cast, were disrupted by "declining cash, an inability to articulate a cohesive campaign message, and a steady patter of departing staffers", the newspaper pointed out.

The report comes after Harris’ approval numbers dropped, following Biden’s "catastrophic" debate against former US President Donald Trump on June 27. According to FiveThirtyEight's average, the vice president’s disapproval rating stood at 51.2 % on July 5, compared to 49.4 % on June 27.

Last year's polls showed that Harris had the lowest approval rating of any first-term US vice president since Dan Quayle in the early 1990s. The surveys indicated that the 49th vice president’s approval rating dropped from 41.7% to 36.3% in early 2023.

Previous polls revealed that Harris, who has been repeatedly criticized for turning a blind eye to the US migration crisis, and keeping mum on America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, is "not qualified" or "not at all qualified" to be US president.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
22 July 2024
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
22 July 2024
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
22 July 2024
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
22 July 2024
Yemen Vows New Attack on Tel Aviv: Countdown Begins
Yemen Vows New Attack on Tel Aviv: Countdown Begins
22 July 2024
Malnutrition Threatening Pregnant Women, Newborns in Gaza: UN
Malnutrition Threatening Pregnant Women, Newborns in Gaza: UN
22 July 2024
Republicans: Biden must Quit as President, Mentally Unfit to have Nuclear Code
Republicans: Biden must Quit as President, Mentally Unfit to have Nuclear Code
22 July 2024
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
22 July 2024
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
Biden Says Withdrawing from Candidacy in US Elections
22 July 2024
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
Eilat of Israel Paralyzed by Yemeni Attacks: Israeli Source
22 July 2024
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
Protests Erupt in Bahrain over Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Yemen’s Hudaydah
22 July 2024
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
No Atrocity Can Help Israel Turn the Tables: Qalibaf
21 July 2024