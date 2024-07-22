6 Killed, 1 Injured in Train-Car Collision in Indonesia

Islam Times - Six people were killed and one was injured in a collision between a train and a car in Indonesia's North Sumatra province on Sunday.

Local media reported that the accident occurred at 12:24 local time in Deli Serdang regency when a passenger train crashed into a black car.The car was crossing an unguarded railway crossing when the train, despite the driver repeatedly sounding the locomotive's horn, struck the vehicle, said Anwar Solikhin, public relations manager of local railway company PT KAI Divre North Sumatra.All passengers and crew of the train survived the accident. Investigations are underway for the exact cause of the accident.