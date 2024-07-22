Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting

Islam Times - Syrian sources reacted to Turkish media's report about the meeting between the presidents of Turkey and Syria in Moscow and rejected the Turkish media's news on the meeting in August.

"What the Turkish newspaper "Daily Sabah" said about the possible meeting between the presidents of Turkey and Syria, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar Assad, is not true."The first meeting between Erdoğan and Assad is planned to be held in the Russian capital Moscow,” a source has told local Turkish media.“The first meeting between Erdoğan and Assad is planned to be held in the Russian capital Moscow,” a source familiar with the issue told Turkish Daily Sabah.The source added that “Putin will mediate the talks while Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani might be invited."The sources added that the meeting might happen in August.Turkey severed its relations with Syria in March 2012, a year after the Arab country found itself in the grip of deadly violence waged by foreign-backed militants.Now, after over a decade, the two neighboring countries are taking steps toward reconciliation.In the meantime, Turkey deployed forces in Syria in October 2019 in violation of the Arab country’s territorial integrity.