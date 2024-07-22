0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 23:18

IRGC Reportedly Seizes a Togo-Flagged Oil Tanker in Bushehr

Story Code : 1149302
IRGC Reportedly Seizes a Togo-Flagged Oil Tanker in Bushehr
As cited by the British maritime security company "Ambrey ", Al Arabiya claimed on Monday that the IRGC seized a Togolese-flagged oil tanker 61 miles off Bushehr.

According to this media, this tanker was under the management of the United Arab Emirates and was carrying 1,500 tons of marine oil and gas.

The incident occurred on Sunday 61 nautical miles southwest of Iran’s port of Bushehr, Ambrey said.

The British Maritime Security Firm further added that the incident is unlikely to be politically motivated.

At the same time, Al Jazeera has also covered this incident in the media.
