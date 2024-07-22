0
Monday 22 July 2024 - 23:27

EU’s Borrell Calls for Pressing Israel to Respect Intl. Law

Story Code : 1149307
EU’s Borrell Calls for Pressing Israel to Respect Intl. Law
“Yes, it is an advisory opinion, but it is the International Court of Justice, the highest legal body of the United Nations, with a very clear message.

They stated, “This is illegal, it has to stop. Israel has to withdraw its settlements,” Josep Borrell said in press remarks on Monday upon his arrival in Brussels to attend the meeting of the EU foreign ministers.

“Well, you (Netanyahu) can interpret history however you want, but we are talking about international law, and you will respect international law,” Borrell stressed.

“We have to discuss what we [can] do now. Which are the consequences of this opinion of the court; how the EU is going to take this opinion inside our policy with respect to the Middle East,” Borrell said in a statement published on the EU website.

The EU official vowed that during the meeting, he would “put on the table again” the possible measures to take to deal with Israel’s disregard for the international law.

“What do we see in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe, man-made, of unbearable dimensions; 17.000 orphans; almost 40.000 people being killed,” he said, adding that “in order to rebuild Gaza [they] will need 10 years of taking rubble out.”
