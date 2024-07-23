“Israeli” Northern Settlers to Gallant: ’Does Our Blood Matter to You?’

Islam Times - Avichai Shtern, the mayor of the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement, criticized the “Israeli” occupation government, highlighting that 14% of its residents refuse to return to the northern settlements.

His remarks, reported by "Maariv", were made during the “National” Emergency Forum conference in the settlement, which addressed the ongoing state of emergency due to the war.Amid extensive attacks in Yemen, northern leaders are calling for a robust military response to the “Galilee” rocket strikes by Hezbollah. They argue that the security situation has deteriorated, with rockets, drones, and missiles being fired at the north daily, becoming normalized in the Republican political and media discourse.Uri Kalner, head of the Golan Regional Council, demanded that Prime Minister Netanyahu take decisive action against Lebanon to restore “Israel's” deterrence and ensure security for northern settlers.Amit Sofer, head of the Marom “Galilee” Regional Council, praised “Israel's” response in Yemen and suggested renaming “Avivim” to “Tel Aviv” in a symbolic act to address future rocket or drone operations forcefully.“Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized that "’Israeli’ blood has a price" and questioned the lack of response to operations from Lebanon, asking, "Does our blood matter to you?"A displaced Zionist from the settlement of “Shlomi” expressed frustration, stating, "Dozens of drones are launched toward the north every day, and the prime minister and the war minister are completely ignoring the situation. Thirty-three dead in the north