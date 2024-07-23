0
Tuesday 23 July 2024 - 10:24

“Israeli” Northern Settlers to Gallant: ’Does Our Blood Matter to You?’

Story Code : 1149384
“Israeli” Northern Settlers to Gallant: ’Does Our Blood Matter to You?’
His remarks, reported by "Maariv", were made during the “National” Emergency Forum conference in the settlement, which addressed the ongoing state of emergency due to the war.

Amid extensive attacks in Yemen, northern leaders are calling for a robust military response to the “Galilee” rocket strikes by Hezbollah. They argue that the security situation has deteriorated, with rockets, drones, and missiles being fired at the north daily, becoming normalized in the Republican political and media discourse.

Uri Kalner, head of the Golan Regional Council, demanded that Prime Minister Netanyahu take decisive action against Lebanon to restore “Israel's” deterrence and ensure security for northern settlers.

Amit Sofer, head of the Marom “Galilee” Regional Council, praised “Israel's” response in Yemen and suggested renaming “Avivim” to “Tel Aviv” in a symbolic act to address future rocket or drone operations forcefully.

“Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized that "’Israeli’ blood has a price" and questioned the lack of response to operations from Lebanon, asking, "Does our blood matter to you?"

A displaced Zionist from the settlement of “Shlomi” expressed frustration, stating, "Dozens of drones are launched toward the north every day, and the prime minister and the war minister are completely ignoring the situation. Thirty-three dead in the north
Comment


Featured Stories
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
Hezbollah to “Israel”: You will Have No Tanks Left
Hezbollah to “Israel”: You will Have No Tanks Left
23 July 2024
Palestine’s Hamas, Fatah Sign Unity Deal Brokered by China
Palestine’s Hamas, Fatah Sign Unity Deal Brokered by China
23 July 2024
“Israeli” Northern Settlers to Gallant: ’Does Our Blood Matter to You?’
“Israeli” Northern Settlers to Gallant: ’Does Our Blood Matter to You?’
23 July 2024
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
22 July 2024
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
22 July 2024
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
22 July 2024
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
22 July 2024
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
22 July 2024
Yemen Vows New Attack on Tel Aviv: Countdown Begins
Yemen Vows New Attack on Tel Aviv: Countdown Begins
22 July 2024
Malnutrition Threatening Pregnant Women, Newborns in Gaza: UN
Malnutrition Threatening Pregnant Women, Newborns in Gaza: UN
22 July 2024
Republicans: Biden must Quit as President, Mentally Unfit to have Nuclear Code
Republicans: Biden must Quit as President, Mentally Unfit to have Nuclear Code
22 July 2024
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
Berlin Police Crack Down on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
22 July 2024