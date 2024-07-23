IRGC Seizes Oil Tanker Smuggling Fuel in Persian Gulf

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy forces confiscated an oil tanker containing a big haul of smuggled diesel in the Persian Gulf.

The commander of the IRGC Navy’s 2nd naval zone said on Monday that the military forces have seized an oil tanker that was smuggling 1.5 million liters of diesel.Speaking to Tasnim in the southern port city of Bushehr, General Heidar Honarian Mojarrad said the haul of smuggled fuel was being carried by an oil tanker under a Togo flag.The tanker was confiscated under a judicial warrant, he noted.The general stated that 12 foreign crews were on board the vessel, which has been transferred to a terminal of the Bushehr Oil Products Co. for unloading process.Late in January, the IRGC Navy had confiscated a foreign tanker carrying two million liters of smuggled fuel in the southern waters.The IRGC Navy has been using modern detection equipment in recent years to monitor all movements in the Persian Gulf waters and maintain the security of the marine route.