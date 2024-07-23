0
Tuesday 23 July 2024 - 10:50

Biden Set to Return to White House on Tuesday

Story Code : 1149399
Later in the day, he is scheduled to receive the daily briefing, which will be closed to the press, Anadolu Agency reported.

The president is expected meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, a US official said on condition of anonymity.

Biden and Netanyahu are set to discuss ways to reach a deal on a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of hostages.

Netanyahu arrived Monday in the US after Biden -- in self-isolation at his home in Delaware -- ended his presidential re-election campaign on Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Biden's COVID-19 symptoms "have almost resolved completely," his doctor said early Monday after the president was diagnosed with the virus last week.

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a brief memo distributed by the White House.
