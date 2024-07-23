0
Tuesday 23 July 2024 - 10:50

Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran

Story Code : 1149400
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria's Strategic Ties with Iran
The Syrian leader held a meeting with senior adviser to Iran’s foreign minister Ali Asghar Khaji in Damascus on Monday.

The meeting revolved around the latest developments in the relations between Iran and Syria and the regional issues.

Hailing the successful presidential elections in Iran, President Assad stated that in his recent telephone conversation with Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, they have underlined the need to expand strategic relations between Damascus and Tehran.

He also outlined the latest developments in Syria, noting that his country is ready for targeted talks with Turkey.

For his part, the Iranian diplomat welcomed the recent moves regarding the resolution of the Syrian-Turkish disputes.

Voicing Iran’s support for the negotiations between Damascus and Ankara, Khaji stressed the need to take measures to make the necessary arrangements for the talks to be fruitful.

He finally talked about the process of boosting stability and security in Syria and highlighted the failure of Western policies to politically isolate the Arab country.
