Japan Ready to Mediate in JCPOA Revival Talks

Islam Times - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his country’s readiness to mediate between Iran and the US in the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a telephone conversation with Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, Kishida expressed hope for the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which the US withdrew in 2018.The premier noted that Japan and the international community expect the next Iranian administration to interact effectively in that regard.Considering its age-old friendship with Iran and also its close relations with the US, Japan is prepared to play a constructive role in the mediation between Tehran and Washington in the revival of the JCPOA, Kishida added.Wishing success for the Iranian president-elect in his tenure, the Japanese prime minister expressed hope for the expansion of constructive cooperation between Tokyo and Tehran.He then described the Gaza crisis as the most important common challenge of the international community at present, stressing that Japan presses on with active diplomacy to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza, provide relief supplies for Palestinians, and prevent an escalation of clashes in the region.For his part, Pezeshkian took a swipe at the US government for withdrawing from the JCPOA and imposing severe sanctions against the Iranian nation.However, the president-elect added, Iran is always ready for negotiations in this regard by considering all aspects of the issue to restore the rights of the Iranian nation.Pezeshkian then emphasized that the promotion of ties with the Asian states, including Japan, is a top priority in Iran’s foreign policy agenda.Reaffirming Iran’s support for the establishment of peace, calm and stability in the region and the world, he denounced the Israeli regime’s onslaught on Gaza as a brazen example of genocide, and expressed hope that Japan, in its capacity as a member of the Group of Seven (G7) and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, would step up efforts to mount pressure on the Israeli regime and its sponsors to stop the war on Gaza.