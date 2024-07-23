Russia to Prosecute People for Stealing Its Assets in Europe

Islam Times - Russia is going to organize legal prosecution of those involved in stealing its assets in Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Certainly, we will explore the opportunity of juridical, legal prosecution of those individuals that are involved in making decisions and in implementing these decisions, because this is the direct violation of international law, trampling over the right of property, and so on and so forth," the Kremlin Spokesman told reporters, TASS reported.Europe opted for the worst way when deciding to use frozen Russian assets to help Kiev, Peskov noted."This money is not merely stolen essentially but is further spent to buy weapons. It is probably difficult to devise something worse," he added.