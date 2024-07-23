0
Tuesday 23 July 2024 - 21:13

Russia to Prosecute People for Stealing Its Assets in Europe

Story Code : 1149522
Russia to Prosecute People for Stealing Its Assets in Europe
"Certainly, we will explore the opportunity of juridical, legal prosecution of those individuals that are involved in making decisions and in implementing these decisions, because this is the direct violation of international law, trampling over the right of property, and so on and so forth," the Kremlin Spokesman told reporters, TASS reported.

Europe opted for the worst way when deciding to use frozen Russian assets to help Kiev, Peskov noted.

"This money is not merely stolen essentially but is further spent to buy weapons. It is probably difficult to devise something worse," he added.
