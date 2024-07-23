0
Tuesday 23 July 2024 - 21:43

Protesters Clash in Kenya, Police Use Tear Gas

Story Code : 1149523
The pro-government group took to the streets of Nairobi on motorcycles on Tuesday morning ahead of a planned demonstration by anti-government protesters, the AP reported.

The anti-government group lit bonfires in the suburb of Imara Daima along the highway that leads to Kenya’s main airport, which was to be the site of Tuesday’s demonstrations. Airport officials asked travelers to arrive early due to extensive security checks and flight services were continuing as usual.

Elsewhere, police hurled tear-gas canisters at protesters who had blocked another major road that leads to the airport.

Kenya’s anti-government protests entered their fifth week, having started as calls for legislators to vote against a finance bill that proposed new taxes. President William Ruto declined to sign the controversial bill and has dismissed almost all of his Cabinet ministers, but protesters have continued calling for his resignation.

At least 50 people have died and 413 others have been injured in the protests since June 18, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.
