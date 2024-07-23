0
Tuesday 23 July 2024 - 22:30

EU May Not Be ‘Right Group’ for Hungary, Finland Says

Story Code : 1149527
EU May Not Be ‘Right Group’ for Hungary, Finland Says
She accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of giving the impression that he was representing the EU during his recent visits to Russia and China to discuss the Ukraine conflict, RT reported.

Speaking after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, Valtonen stressed that Hungary –which currently holds the rotating EU presidency– is not entitled to represent the 27-nation bloc as its foreign policy views “do not correspond to the official line of the union.”

“Of course, it is up to the individual country to do so,” Valtonen told the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper. “But at some point, it may be worth asking whether the European Union is the right reference group if the ideas differ so fundamentally from our common values.”

Budapest took over the rotating presidency of the EU Council at the start of July. The body defines the bloc’s overall political direction and priorities.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban then embarked on what he called a Ukraine “peace mission,” aiming to find a resolution to the conflict by holding talks with its “five main actors” – Ukraine, Russia, China, the EU, and the US.
Comment


Featured Stories
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
23 July 2024
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
23 July 2024
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
23 July 2024
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
23 July 2024
Hezbollah to “Israel”: You will Have No Tanks Left
Hezbollah to “Israel”: You will Have No Tanks Left
23 July 2024
Palestine’s Hamas, Fatah Sign Unity Deal Brokered by China
Palestine’s Hamas, Fatah Sign Unity Deal Brokered by China
23 July 2024
“Israeli” Northern Settlers to Gallant: ’Does Our Blood Matter to You?’
“Israeli” Northern Settlers to Gallant: ’Does Our Blood Matter to You?’
23 July 2024
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
22 July 2024
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
22 July 2024
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
22 July 2024
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
22 July 2024
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
22 July 2024