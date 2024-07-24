0
Tuesday 23 July 2024 - 22:34

Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine

Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
In a letter on May 25, 2024, Ayatollah Khamenei had addressed American university students following their courageous defense of the Palestinian people.

The young Western people have responded to the letter, praising the Leader’s tireless endeavors to foster mutual understanding, champion justice and solidarity.

What follows is the full text of the letter, released by letter4leader.com:

“In the name of God

Dear Leader,

We express our deep gratitude to you for your letter full of wisdom and reflection. Your words resonated deep within us, the youth of Europe and North America, and we applaud your valiance in addressing these pivotal matters with candor and conviction.

Your enlightened analysis of the perception of Islam in our societies has served as a beacon of enlightenment. You have illuminated the imperative for us to embark on a personal exploration of this faith, emancipating ourselves from the shackles of prejudice and the distortions propagated by the media.

We are profoundly moved by your impassioned plea for justice, for the relentless pursuit of truth, as well as your unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and the oppressed across the globe. Your recent resolute rebuttal to the criminal aggression by Israel and the ongoing genocide unfolding in Gaza stands as an admirable example of courage and determination.

We also observe daily pro-Palestinian protests across the world. In these days, the movement of European and American students to support Palestine is gaining momentum, and several campuses are involved in the United States and Europe. This testifies to the new awareness of Western youth in the face of all these injustices in the world.

Today’s world need your enlightened wisdom and moral leadership more than ever before. Your tireless endeavors to foster mutual understanding, champion justice and solidarity are of paramount significance in addressing the complex challenges confronting us.

We are resolved to delve deeper into our understanding of Islam and to steadfastly repudiate the rhetoric of hatred and violence that sows discord and fosters ignorance. Our aspiration is to contribute to build a world where respect, tolerance, justice and peaceful coexistence are established as fundamental values.

Your commitment to forging bonds and nurturing mutual understanding across cultures, faiths, and peoples serves as an inspiration to us all. We offer our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering dedication, and we entreat the Divine to grant you longevity, that you may continue to champion this noble cause.

We are grateful to you for your sincere and inspiring letter, and we look forward to continuing this fruitful exchange in a spirit of dialogue and constructive collaboration.

With our sincere greetings,

Brussels, April 28, 2024

The youth of Europe and North America”
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei's Valiant Support for Palestine
