Tuesday 23 July 2024 - 22:41

Hamas, Israeli Regime React to Beijing Declaration

A senior Hamas leader on Tuesday said the intra-Palestinian talks in the Chinese capital Beijing were an important step towards Palestinian national unity.

"The Beijing declaration is an additional positive step on the way to achieve a Palestinian national unity," said Husam Badran, a member of Hamas's political bureau and head of its national relations office, in a statement on the group's website.

Badran noted that during the Beijing meetings, it has been agreed to form a national unity government that supervises Gaza reconstruction and prepares the conditions for holding elections.

He added that having a national unity government is the best national solution for the Palestinian situation after the war on Gaza, and prevents regional and international interventions that "seek to impose realities against our people's interest."

Israeli regime's Foreign Minister Israel Katz slammed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party for signing a “national unity” declaration with Hamas.

According to the Times of Israel, the occupying regime's top diplomat said “In reality, this won’t happen because Hamas’s rule will be crushed, and Abbas will be watching Gaza from afar,” he wrote in a post on social media in English. “Israel’s security will remain solely in Israel’s hands.”

Early on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that the Palestinian factions have pledged to end divisions during their reconciliatory talks in Beijing.

Representatives from 14 Palestinian groups, including Fatah and Hamas, have held talks in Beijing since Sunday.

According to Anadolu Agency, video footage released by Chinese state media showed Wang walking along with the representatives of the Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, after their meeting held in Beijing.

Hamas won the majority of seats in the 2006 legislative elections. It has since taken control of the Gaza Strip, while Fatah has ruled over the West Bank.

At least 39,090 people have been killed and 90,147 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry says.
