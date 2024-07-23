0
Tuesday 23 July 2024 - 22:42

Trump's Popularity Increases after Assassination Bid

Story Code : 1149538
Trump
His followers have increased by millions in a week after the shooting where he lost part of his ear in the incident in Pennsylvania. Trump holds 51% more followers on Instagram than his competitor President Joe Biden, Hindustan Times reports.

Trump’s followers increased by a million after the incident from 24.9 million followers a day before the shooting at the rally on July 13 to 25.9 million users on Friday, July 19.

The data shows that there has been an increase in the former president’s social media popularity since the bullet grazed his ear six days back, as reported by the New York Post. Joe Biden currently holds a following of 17.2 million followers on Instagram.

On Truth Social, Trump shared his close call with death when he wrote, “felt the bullet ripping through [his] skin”, it garnered him an increase of 220,000 followers, raising his total count from 7.11 million to 7.33 million within a week.

A similar trend was followed on Trump’s TikTok account where his following leaped from 7.6 million users on the day of the shooting to 8.8 million followers as recorded on Friday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
23 July 2024
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
23 July 2024
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
23 July 2024
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
23 July 2024
Hezbollah to “Israel”: You will Have No Tanks Left
Hezbollah to “Israel”: You will Have No Tanks Left
23 July 2024
Palestine’s Hamas, Fatah Sign Unity Deal Brokered by China
Palestine’s Hamas, Fatah Sign Unity Deal Brokered by China
23 July 2024
“Israeli” Northern Settlers to Gallant: ’Does Our Blood Matter to You?’
“Israeli” Northern Settlers to Gallant: ’Does Our Blood Matter to You?’
23 July 2024
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
22 July 2024
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
22 July 2024
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
22 July 2024
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
22 July 2024
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
22 July 2024