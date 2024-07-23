Islam Times - After the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, his number of followers on social media has seen a sudden surge.

His followers have increased by millions in a week after the shooting where he lost part of his ear in the incident in Pennsylvania. Trump holds 51% more followers on Instagram than his competitor President Joe Biden, Hindustan Times reports.Trump’s followers increased by a million after the incident from 24.9 million followers a day before the shooting at the rally on July 13 to 25.9 million users on Friday, July 19.The data shows that there has been an increase in the former president’s social media popularity since the bullet grazed his ear six days back, as reported by the New York Post. Joe Biden currently holds a following of 17.2 million followers on Instagram.On Truth Social, Trump shared his close call with death when he wrote, “felt the bullet ripping through [his] skin”, it garnered him an increase of 220,000 followers, raising his total count from 7.11 million to 7.33 million within a week.A similar trend was followed on Trump’s TikTok account where his following leaped from 7.6 million users on the day of the shooting to 8.8 million followers as recorded on Friday.