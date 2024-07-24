0
Tuesday 23 July 2024 - 23:53

Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself

Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
According to Shehab News Agency, Hizam al-Assad said that the attacks of the occupiers on civilians in the Gaza Strip and displacing them, similar to what is currently happening in the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the region, will increase the scope of the military operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

He noted that the Yemeni operations will intensify and that Yemenis will inflict unique blows upon the occupied territories and the interests of the Zionist regime.

The atrocities, massacre and genocide by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people will lead to more destruction and revenge attacks against the regime, he added.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have entered the fifth phase of their operations, and the more civilians are targeted, the more Yemenis will target sensitive and strategic centers of the regime, the official warned.

The Zionist enemy has opened the gates of hell for itself by targeting Yemen’s Hodeidah port, he said, adding that the ports, military and security centers deep in the occupied Palestinian territories will come under the fire of the Yemeni army.

Al-Assad went on to say that some Arab countries have crossed the red lines by supporting the Zionist enemy and opening land corridors to replace the Red Sea and opening their airspace and calling Hamas a terrorist; so, we tell them: “A response to you is coming.”

He concluded that Yemen stands by Hamas in any option they take, and that field commander and spokesman of the Palestinian resistance movement Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed al-Deif are a source of pride for the Yemeni people.
