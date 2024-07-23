0
Tuesday 23 July 2024 - 23:56

Biden, Netanyahu to Discuss Gaza War, Iran

Story Code : 1149550
Biden has been battling COVID-19 since last Wednesday but is returning to Washington on Tuesday from his beach house in Delaware. Netanyahu addresses a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Biden and Netanyahu are expected to discuss ways to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as well as Iran and other topics.

It will be Biden's first meeting with a foreign leader since he opted not to run for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris is to meet Netanyahu this week separate from Biden's meeting.

A Harris aide said she will stress to Netanyahu that it is time for the Gaza war to end in a way that all hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can enjoy their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination.
