US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Resigns

The move comes as lawmakers and an internal government watchdog move forward with investigations into the agency’s handling of Trump’s protection and how a gunman came close to the killing the 2024 Republican presidential candidate at a rally in Pennsylvania this month, the CNN reported.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden are “grateful” for Cheatle’s decades of public service.

“As a leader, it takes honor, courage, and incredible integrity to take full responsibility for an organization tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in public service,” Biden said of Cheatle.

Biden said a new Secret Service director will appointed soon. The post does not need Senate approval.

There have been bipartisan calls in Congress for Cheatle’s resignation and a push by Republican lawmakers to impeach her. Lawmakers were particularly incensed after her appearance in front of the House Oversight Committee on Monday, where she was unwilling to answer many of the committee’s questions.

During her House Oversight appearance, Cheatle acknowledged that there were “significant” and “colossal” problems with the security at the rally, but still rebuffed demands for her resignation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters that the resignation is “overdue.”
