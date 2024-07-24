0
Wednesday 24 July 2024 - 00:09

Turkey Hails Palestinian Groups for Beijing Declaration

Story Code : 1149554
Turkey Hails Palestinian Groups for Beijing Declaration
“We welcome the gathering of Palestinian political factions in Beijing at the invitation of the Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and their acceptance of a declaration aimed at achieving national unity,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to Anadolu Agency. 

The statement also hailed China’s contributions to the reconciliation process among different Palestinian factions.

“In the current conditions, where Israel's attacks in Gaza persist with full force and incursions intensify in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the importance and urgency of achieving political unity in Palestine have escalated."

The statement expressed Ankara’s expectation on the implementation of the steps outlined in the declaration adopted in Beijing.

Turkey expects the longstanding efforts aimed at achieving political unity in Palestine to yield positive results “as soon as possible,” the statement added.

Early on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that the Palestinian factions have pledged to end divisions during their reconciliatory talks in Beijing.

Representatives from 14 Palestinian groups, including Fatah and Hamas, have held talks in Beijing since Sunday.

According to Anadolu Agency, video footage released by Chinese state media showed Wang walking along with the representatives of the Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, after their meeting held in Beijing.

Hamas won the majority of seats in the 2006 legislative elections. It has since taken control of the Gaza Strip, while Fatah has ruled over the West Bank.

At least 39,090 people have been killed and 90,147 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry says.
