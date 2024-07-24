0
Wednesday 24 July 2024 - 00:11

Hezbollah Pounds Kiryat Shmona with Barrage of Rockets

Story Code : 1149555
Hezbollah Pounds Kiryat Shmona with Barrage of Rockets
Islamic Resistance combatants bombarded the Kiryat Shmona settlement with tens of Katyusha rockets, the Resistance group said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Issuing another statement, Hezbollah said that its forces targeted a movement of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, hitting them directly and leaving them killed and wounded.

The anti-Zionist operations were conducted in support of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their brave and noble Resistance, and in response to the attacks of the Israeli enemy on Lebanon, according to Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
Comment


Featured Stories
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
23 July 2024
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
23 July 2024
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
23 July 2024
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
23 July 2024
Hezbollah to “Israel”: You will Have No Tanks Left
Hezbollah to “Israel”: You will Have No Tanks Left
23 July 2024
Palestine’s Hamas, Fatah Sign Unity Deal Brokered by China
Palestine’s Hamas, Fatah Sign Unity Deal Brokered by China
23 July 2024
“Israeli” Northern Settlers to Gallant: ’Does Our Blood Matter to You?’
“Israeli” Northern Settlers to Gallant: ’Does Our Blood Matter to You?’
23 July 2024
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
22 July 2024
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
Syria Reacts to Media Report on Erdogan, Assad Meeting
22 July 2024
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
UNICEF: Israeli Massacre of Palestinian Children in WB Increased 250%
22 July 2024
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Israeli Onslaught
22 July 2024
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
Iran Hosts Caspian Maritime Drills
22 July 2024