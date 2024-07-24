Hezbollah Pounds Kiryat Shmona with Barrage of Rockets

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement bombarded the Kiryat Shmona settlement in occupied Palestine with tens of rockets on Tuesday.

Islamic Resistance combatants bombarded the Kiryat Shmona settlement with tens of Katyusha rockets, the Resistance group said in a statement on Tuesday night.Issuing another statement, Hezbollah said that its forces targeted a movement of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, hitting them directly and leaving them killed and wounded.The anti-Zionist operations were conducted in support of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their brave and noble Resistance, and in response to the attacks of the Israeli enemy on Lebanon, according to Hezbollah.The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.