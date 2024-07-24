N. Korean Trash Balloon Lands on S. Korea’s Presidential Compound

Islam Times - North Korea has floated more trash-carrying balloons across the tense inter-Korean border, with at least one dumping refuse on South Korea’s presidential compound for the first time, South Korean authorities said.

The balloon that landed near President Yoon Suk-yeol’s office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Tuesday did not contain any dangerous material or cause any injuries, the Presidential Security Service said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced earlier on Wednesday that North Korea had launched more balloons towards its territory, and Seoul city authorities asked residents to report the objects and avoid touching them.Pyongyang’s 10th round of balloon launches so far this year comes days after South Korea announced it would ramp up propaganda broadcasts across the countries’ heavily militarized border.North Korea has sent more than 2,000 balloons across the border since May, prompting South Korean authorities to resume broadcasts for the first time in six years.The balloons, some of which have timers to release their contents midair, have contained refuse ranging from cigarette butts to wastepaper, used batteries and compost.While the balloons have not caused any injuries or significant damage, they have raised security questions in South Korea due to their potential to carry hazardous materials such as chemical and biological agents.Pyongyang has said the balloon launches are a response to activists in South Korea floating leaflets and USBs into its territory as part of efforts to undermine the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s influential sister, last week threatened to impose a “gruesome and dear price” on the “scum” behind the leaflet drops.Pyongyang has reacted furiously to propaganda campaigns directed at its leadership in the past, blowing up a South Korean-built liaison office in its territory in 2020 and firing anti-aircraft rounds at activist-launched balloons in 2014.