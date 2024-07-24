Clashes Erupt in Tulkarm After Israeli Military Incursion

Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s forces re-entered Tulkarm in the northern occupied West Bank on Tuesday night, surrounding a house and sparking clashes.

Gunfire was reported around the besieged house in the Azbat al-Jarad area, with the army targeting it using a suicide drone, state-run Palestine TV reported.The Israeli incursion into Tulkarm came just hours after the army withdrew from the city, leaving five Palestinians dead.Israeli military forces stormed the home of a deceased Palestinian man in the Qalandiya refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and planted explosives in preparation for its demolition, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.Muhammad Manasra was shot and killed by Israeli forces on February 29 near the town of al-Lubban Asharqiya, south of Nablus. He was accused of killing two people in an attack at a gas station near the illegal Israeli settlement of Eli.About 20 Israeli army vehicles, a bulldozer, and approximately 100 soldiers surrounded the house, according to the Wafa news agency.Clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces, resulting in one man being shot in the thigh and another being run over.Israeli forces shot dead a customs officer in the city of Tubas, northeast of Nablus, Wafa reported.A Palestinian man was shot and another run over as around 100 Israeli soldiers raided the Qalandiya refugee camp and bulldozed a home.Earlier this morning, a 13-year-old boy died of his wounds after he was shot on July 11 by Israeli forces in Tulkarem, Wafa said in a separate report.Since yesterday, Israeli forces have arrested at least 25 Palestinian citizens from the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.Among the detainees are two wounded people, two female students, a journalist, a child, and former prisoners. The arrests occurred in the governorates of Tulkarem, Hebron, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Tubas, Nablus, and Jerusalem.Israeli forces have arrested more than 9,785 people in the occupied West Bank since the start of the war on Gaza in October. The society said this number includes those arrested from homes, at military checkpoints, those forced to surrender under pressure, and those held hostage.Since the start of the war in Gaza, mass arrests, raids, and killings have become nearly daily occurrences across the occupied West Bank.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that Israel has killed at least 513 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7.Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a deadly Israeli offensive that has killed nearly 39,100 people in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 last year.At least 586 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and called for the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.