Wednesday 24 July 2024 - 10:47

Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack

The forces of the Iraq-based Resistance group attacked a vital target in Eilat using several drones, the Resistance group said in a statement.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.
