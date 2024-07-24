0
Wednesday 24 July 2024 - 23:34

Watchdog Report: Harris Lost 92% of her Staff in Three Years

Story Code : 1149773
Watchdog Report: Harris Lost 92% of her Staff in Three Years
TheTransparency watchdog reported a 91.5% staff turnover rate for US Vice President Kamala Harris, following Senate disclosures following Biden's endorsement of her as his replacement.

It has analyzed the Office of the Vice President's staff list from the Secretary of the Senate's report. They found that only 4 of the original 47 staffers remained employed without interruption by the vice president as of March 31, 2024.

Biden's staff turnover is 77%, with only 127 out of 560 White House employees staying since 2021, according to the report.

Harris has faced retention challenges, with the political website “The Hill” dubbing her team a "revolving door" and reporting over 13 high-profile aides exiting in less than a year by summer 2022.

On the other hand, Axios mentioned burnout, better opportunities, and fear of the 'Harris person' label as reasons for high turnover at the VP's office.

Biden and other Democrats supported Harris, but the official nominee will be decided at the upcoming national convention.

During her rally, Harris criticized Trump for wanting to regress and spreading chaos and hate, while Trump accused her of mishandling immigration issues and questioned her competence compared to Biden.

 
