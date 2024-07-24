0
Wednesday 24 July 2024 - 23:58

Re-Electing Von Der Leyen Tragic for West Europe: Russia

Story Code : 1149783
Re-Electing Von Der Leyen Tragic for West Europe: Russia
The diplomat noted that the Russian mission at the EU has already commented on "this tragic page in the Western European history."

"To summarize, I can say that, unfortunately, indeed it is simply not possible to expect anything good for the stability and well-being of the residents of EU member states, moreover, for democracy and freedom, including the issue of security in that part of the world, as a result of Ursula von der Leyen’s confrontational attitude," Zakharova stressed.

According to the diplomat, von der Leyen is a "committed supporter of maximizing US control over the European continent."

"She is also the main mouthpiece of Russophobic policy currently conducted by the European Union. This includes calls to invest increasingly more in the spheres of defense and security in the EU, in the creation of the so-called defense union which presumes its even deeper subjugation to NATO in the future and support for the Nazi regime on Bankovaya (Ukraine’s presidential administration - TASS). The resolution of all these problems, apparently, takes a toll on the EU with quite murky prospects at that," she added, TASS reported.

On April 18, the European Parliament elected von der Leyen as European Commission president for the second term. She garnered 401 out of 720 votes. During the session, both the right-and left-wing opposition criticized her for not fulfilling her obligations during the first term, destroying the European economy and not taking measures against poverty.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
24 July 2024
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
24 July 2024
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
24 July 2024
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
23 July 2024
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
23 July 2024
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
23 July 2024
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
23 July 2024
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
23 July 2024
Hezbollah to “Israel”: You will Have No Tanks Left
Hezbollah to “Israel”: You will Have No Tanks Left
23 July 2024
Palestine’s Hamas, Fatah Sign Unity Deal Brokered by China
Palestine’s Hamas, Fatah Sign Unity Deal Brokered by China
23 July 2024
“Israeli” Northern Settlers to Gallant: ’Does Our Blood Matter to You?’
“Israeli” Northern Settlers to Gallant: ’Does Our Blood Matter to You?’
23 July 2024
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
Yemeni Official: Countdown to Hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni Armed Forces Has Begun
22 July 2024