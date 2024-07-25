Israel Kills Three Palestinian Youths in West Bank Raid

Islam Times - Three Palestinian young men were martyred in a fresh raid carried out by the Israeli regime's forces on West Bank.

Israeli regime's troops shot dead a customs officer in the city of Tubas, in northeastern Nablus, local news sources reported on Wednesday morning.A Palestinian man was also shot and another run over as about 100 Israeli forces raided the Qalandiya refugee camp and bulldozed a home.Earlier this morning, a 13-year-old boy died of his wounds after he was shot on July 11 by the Zionist forces in Tulkarem.Since the start of the war in Gaza, mass arrests, raids, and killings have become a nearly daily occurrence across the occupied West Bank.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 513 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.