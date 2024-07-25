Breaking News :
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
Iran, Malaysia Sign Prisoner Transfer Agreement
German Chancellor: Berlin Has Not Yet Decided to Halt Arms Supply to Israel
Iran UN Envoy: US, UK, France Keep Mum on Israel’s Strike on Yemen
Protest against Netanyahu's Visit to US Capital
150,000 Flee Khan Yunis as Israel Intensifies Attacks
US Evading Withdrawal of Its Troops amid Baghdad Pressures
Turkey Kills PKK Leader in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah
What’s the Significance of Beijing Declaration for Post-war Gaza?
Iran Summons German Envoy over Ban on Hamburg Islamic Centers
English
Indonesia
فارسی
العربية
اردو
Azəri
25 July 2024
English
Indonesia
فارسی
العربية
اردو
Azəri
Toggle navigation
Home
America
US
Latin America
Asia
Palestine
Quds Day
The Martyr of Quds
Syria
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon
Yemen
Iran
Iraq
Turkey
Bahrain
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Qatar
Jordan
United Arab Emirates
China
Australia
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
Africa
Egypt
Libya
Islam World
Archive
News
Viewpoint
Interview
Cartoon
Gallery
Video
Contact Us
About us
Search
0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 00:11
Turkish Army Drone Crashes in Northern Iraq
Story Code : 1149787
The cause of the drone crash is not known as of yet.
Share It :
Comment
Send
Send
Latest News
Top hits
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
Iran, Malaysia Sign Prisoner Transfer Agreement
German Chancellor: Berlin Has Not Yet Decided to Halt Arms Supply to Israel
Iran UN Envoy: US, UK, France Keep Mum on Israel’s Strike on Yemen
Protest against Netanyahu's Visit to US Capital
150,000 Flee Khan Yunis as Israel Intensifies Attacks
US Evading Withdrawal of Its Troops amid Baghdad Pressures
Turkey Kills PKK Leader in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah
What’s the Significance of Beijing Declaration for Post-war Gaza?
Iran Summons German Envoy over Ban on Hamburg Islamic Centers
EU Backs ICJ Ruling on Illegal Israeli Occupation
Massive Explosion Reported in Occupied Eilat
Florida Resident Arrested for Threatening Trump and Vance
Children Sexually Abused at US Migrant Shelters: Justice Department
Iraqi Resistance Launches Missile on Israeli Target in Haifa
At Least 40 Haitians Killed in Boat Fire, UN Migration Agency Says
South Korea Responds to North’s Trash Balloons with Loudspeaker Broadcasts
Tunisian President Saied Announces Re-Election Bid
Bangladesh Imposes Curfew, Deploys Military Amid Violent Protests
UN Court Rules Israeli Presence in 1967-Occupied Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’
Featured Stories
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
25 July 2024
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
24 July 2024
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
24 July 2024
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
24 July 2024
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
24 July 2024
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
24 July 2024
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
24 July 2024
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
23 July 2024
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
23 July 2024
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
23 July 2024
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
23 July 2024
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
23 July 2024