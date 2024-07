Islam Times - Ukraine carried out a drone attack on an industrial facility in Russia’s Kursk on Tuesday night, according to reports by a Russian official.

Ukraine has carried out a drone strike on an industrial facility in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov said."Last night, Ukrainian drones attacked an industrial facility in the town of Sudzha," TASS quoted him as saying."There were no casualties among its personnel," he wrote on Telegram.Smirnov added that the attack had damaged engineering buildings and equipment.