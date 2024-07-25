0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 00:36

In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg

Story Code : 1149792
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser claimed on Wednesday that the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH) would be banned for propagating extremism, Dnyuz reported.

Also. dozens of German police forces raided the Blue Mosque in Hamburg early on Wednesday morning.

The mosque, located in a central upmarket area on the shore of the northern German city's Outer Alster Lake, is run by the Islamic Centre Hamburg, according to Yahoo News.

The Imam Ali Mosque, known locally as the Blue Mosque, is one of Germany’s oldest mosques.
