Hezbollah Conducts Several Attacks on Israeli Military Sites

Islam Times - Hezbollah has conducted multiple operations against Israeli military outposts in response to a deadly Israeli airstrike on a region in southern Lebanon that killed a commander of the Lebanese Resistance movement.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it had conducted “an aerial attack using a squadron of kamikaze drones on a command center in the Mount Neria base near Meron, in retaliation for the assassination carried out by the enemy in the town of Shaqra,” the Iranian News Agency reported.The attack hit designated targets accurately, and resulted in confirmed casualties.A Lebanese man was killed and another injured on Tuesday while in a pickup truck used for selling candy and snacks.The fatality occurred when an Israeli military drone targeted the vehicle on the outskirts of Shaqra. The victim was identified as Hezbollah Resistance fighter Sadeq Atef Atawi.Hezbollah later attacked another Israeli command center in the Ramim barracks with heavy artillery shells.The group also shelled the headquarters of the Israeli military’s Sahel Battalion in the Beit Hillel barracks with Falaq (Dusk) rockets.It said in a brief statement that the attack was in response to Israeli strikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages, especially the town of Chihine in the Tyre district.Moreover, the Israeli al-Marj outpost was struck with a heavy-caliber Burkan (Volcano) missile, also in retaliation for the strike on Shaqra.Hezbollah also targeted Kiryat Shmona city in the northern part of the Israeli-occupied lands with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to the Israeli attacks on regions in southern Lebanon, especially the attack on Talloussa village in the Marjeyoun district.Later on Tuesday, the Resistance group shelled the Israeli Summaqa military site with a barrage of artillery rounds, hitting the designated targets precisely and causing casualties among troops stationed there.Meanwhile, the Israeli military has announced that a soldier has been “seriously injured” after “several missiles” were fired from southern Lebanon into the Mount Dov region.The soldier has been taken to hospital for treatment and his family has been informed, the Israeli army said in a post on X.Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October last year, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by Hamas.The Lebanese Resistance movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory attacks as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed at least 39,090 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza.Hezbollah officials have repeatedly said they do not want a war with Israel while stressing that they are prepared in case it occurs.Two Israeli wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 were met with strong Resistance from Hezbollah, resulting in the retreat of the regime in both conflicts.