0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 00:40

Kuleba: Ukraine Signals Willingness for Peace Talks with Russia

Story Code : 1149795
Kuleba: Ukraine Signals Willingness for Peace Talks with Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also expressed Kiev's appreciation for China's active and constructive role in promoting peace and maintaining international order.

He emphasized that Ukraine values Beijing's perspective and has carefully considered the six-point consensus reached between China and Brazil.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the talks with Kuleba said that Beijing believes that the resolution of all conflicts should be carried out at the negotiating table.

Kuleba is visiting China from July 23-26. A source in Moscow, commenting on Kuleba's remarks, stated that if Kiev genuinely wanted to negotiate with Russia, it would revoke the ban on such talks. In October 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Putin, Sputnik news agency reported. 

This statement is one of several recent expressions from Kiev indicating a willingness to engage in talks. Last week, Zelensky mentioned the possibility of peace negotiations with Moscow, including with Russian President Putin, and acknowledged the necessity of resolving the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
Comment


Featured Stories
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
25 July 2024
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
24 July 2024
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
24 July 2024
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
24 July 2024
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
24 July 2024
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
24 July 2024
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
24 July 2024
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
23 July 2024
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
23 July 2024
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
23 July 2024
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
23 July 2024
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
23 July 2024