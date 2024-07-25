Kuleba: Ukraine Signals Willingness for Peace Talks with Russia

Islam Times - Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also expressed Kiev's appreciation for China's active and constructive role in promoting peace and maintaining international order.He emphasized that Ukraine values Beijing's perspective and has carefully considered the six-point consensus reached between China and Brazil.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the talks with Kuleba said that Beijing believes that the resolution of all conflicts should be carried out at the negotiating table.Kuleba is visiting China from July 23-26. A source in Moscow, commenting on Kuleba's remarks, stated that if Kiev genuinely wanted to negotiate with Russia, it would revoke the ban on such talks. In October 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Putin, Sputnik news agency reported.This statement is one of several recent expressions from Kiev indicating a willingness to engage in talks. Last week, Zelensky mentioned the possibility of peace negotiations with Moscow, including with Russian President Putin, and acknowledged the necessity of resolving the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.