Israel Announced Formation of "Special Unit in Yemen"

Islam Times - The Israeli regime's Radio and Television Organization has claimed in a report that the regime's military intelligence service, 18 months ago, formed a special unit in Yemen.

The source also added that the mentioned unit facilitated the air attack of the Israeli regime on Yemen's Hudaydah port, which was carried out last Saturday.Speaking in a televised speech on Sunday after the Zionist Israeli regime's aggression on Hudaydah port city, Ansarullah movement leader al-Houthi said that "Israeli aggression was aimed at Yemen’s economy.""Israel sought to portray strikes as 'great achievement'" he said, adding that "the US, UK failed to stop or even diminish Yemen’s pro-Palestine operations.""Yemen will move to a new level of anti-Israeli operations as long as the Gaza genocide continues," he further declared.Saturday's airstrikes was the first time the Israeli regime had publicly attacked Yemen in months of escalating tensions.The aggression came a day after the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a drone strike on Tel Aviv in response to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.The drone hit an area near a US consular facility in Tel Aviv early on Friday, killing one person and injuring 10 others as the Israeli air defenses failed to intercept the drone.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7.Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 38,983 people and wounded another 89,727 individuals, come to an end.