0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 00:42

Israel Announced Formation of "Special Unit in Yemen"

Story Code : 1149796
Israel Announced Formation of "Special Unit in Yemen"
The source also added that the mentioned unit facilitated the air attack of the Israeli regime on Yemen's Hudaydah port, which was carried out last Saturday.

Speaking in a televised speech on Sunday after the Zionist Israeli regime's aggression on Hudaydah port city, Ansarullah movement leader al-Houthi said that "Israeli aggression was aimed at Yemen’s economy."

"Israel sought to portray strikes as 'great achievement'" he said, adding that "the US, UK failed to stop or even diminish Yemen’s pro-Palestine operations."

"Yemen will move to a new level of anti-Israeli operations as long as the Gaza genocide continues," he further declared. 

Saturday's airstrikes was the first time the Israeli regime had publicly attacked Yemen in months of escalating tensions.

The aggression came a day after the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a drone strike on Tel Aviv in response to the Israeli genocide in Gaza. 

The drone hit an area near a US consular facility in Tel Aviv early on Friday, killing one person and injuring 10 others as the Israeli air defenses failed to intercept the drone. 

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 38,983 people and wounded another 89,727 individuals, come to an end.
Comment


Featured Stories
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
25 July 2024
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
24 July 2024
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
24 July 2024
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
24 July 2024
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
24 July 2024
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
24 July 2024
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
24 July 2024
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
23 July 2024
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
23 July 2024
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
23 July 2024
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
23 July 2024
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
23 July 2024