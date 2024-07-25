Russia Welcomes Signing of Beijing Declaration on Palestine

Islam Times - Moscow welcomes the signing of the Beijing Declaration by Palestinian factions and expects them to respect the agreements, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"I would like to say a few words about the signing of the Beijing Declaration on restoring intra-Palestinian unity. We welcome the accords, aimed at overcoming intra-Palestinian divisions. These agreements were reached at a meeting between members of 14 Palestinian factions that our Chinese allies hosted in Beijing on July 23," she noted, according to TASS."We expect that these agreements will be implemented as we strongly believe that ensuring unity among Palestinians, as well as the administrative and political integrity of Palestinian territories within the 1967 borders, is crucial for laying the ground for peace talks between Palestine and Israel," Zakharova added.According to her, Russia reaffirms its readiness "to continue actively assisting the Palestinian people in these efforts, including in close coordination with our Chinese colleagues and partners in the region."China Central Television reported on Tuesday that the Chinese authorities had provided a platform to Palestine to hold reconciliation consultations. The talks, which involved members of various Palestinian factions, culminated in the signing of a declaration on ending divisions and strengthening unity.