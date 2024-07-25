0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 00:47

Iran Summons German Envoy over Ban on Hamburg Islamic Centers

Story Code : 1149800
Iran Summons German Envoy over Ban on Hamburg Islamic Centers
Hans-Udo Muzel was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday after the German Police raided 53 properties around the country, including a prominent mosque in Hamburg.

In the meeting, the director general of the Foreign Ministry’s Western Europe Department condemned Germany’s “hostile” move which he said has violated the fundamental principles of human rights, voicing Iran’s strong protest.

Highlighting the valuable services provided by the Islamic centers in Germany, including IZH, in clarifying the religious teachings of Islam, promoting dialogue and religious toleration, and countering extremism, the Iranian diplomat said, “Sadly what happened in Germany today is a clear example of anti-Islamism and action against the teachings of Abrahamic religions, while its other side reflects dictatorship and deliberate promotion of violence.”

He warned Germany that a series of currents sponsoring the notorious terrorists and the proponents of violence and extremism have made baseless accusations in order to foment religious tensions, noting that Muslims in Germany and other free thinkers in the world will vigilantly frustrate that plot.

Cautioning the German government against the consequences of such “destructive measures”, the Iranian diplomat told the German ambassador, “Such activities are blatant examples of countering the freedom of though and speech and a practical promotion of violence and extremism.”

Muzel, for his part, said he will convey the message of Iran to his government immediately.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday that the Islamic Center Hamburg would be banned for what she called propagating extremism and that its famous "Blue Mosque" was being searched by police.

The Imam Ali Mosque, known locally as the Blue Mosque, is one of Germany's oldest mosques and is operated by the IZH.
Comment


Featured Stories
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
25 July 2024
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
24 July 2024
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
24 July 2024
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
24 July 2024
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
24 July 2024
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
24 July 2024
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
24 July 2024
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
23 July 2024
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
23 July 2024
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
23 July 2024
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
23 July 2024
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
23 July 2024