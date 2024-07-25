Iran Summons German Envoy over Ban on Hamburg Islamic Centers

Islam Times - The German ambassador to Tehran was called to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in protest at Germany’s move to ban the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH) and five sub-organizations around the European country.

Hans-Udo Muzel was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday after the German Police raided 53 properties around the country, including a prominent mosque in Hamburg.In the meeting, the director general of the Foreign Ministry’s Western Europe Department condemned Germany’s “hostile” move which he said has violated the fundamental principles of human rights, voicing Iran’s strong protest.Highlighting the valuable services provided by the Islamic centers in Germany, including IZH, in clarifying the religious teachings of Islam, promoting dialogue and religious toleration, and countering extremism, the Iranian diplomat said, “Sadly what happened in Germany today is a clear example of anti-Islamism and action against the teachings of Abrahamic religions, while its other side reflects dictatorship and deliberate promotion of violence.”He warned Germany that a series of currents sponsoring the notorious terrorists and the proponents of violence and extremism have made baseless accusations in order to foment religious tensions, noting that Muslims in Germany and other free thinkers in the world will vigilantly frustrate that plot.Cautioning the German government against the consequences of such “destructive measures”, the Iranian diplomat told the German ambassador, “Such activities are blatant examples of countering the freedom of though and speech and a practical promotion of violence and extremism.”Muzel, for his part, said he will convey the message of Iran to his government immediately.German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday that the Islamic Center Hamburg would be banned for what she called propagating extremism and that its famous "Blue Mosque" was being searched by police.The Imam Ali Mosque, known locally as the Blue Mosque, is one of Germany's oldest mosques and is operated by the IZH.