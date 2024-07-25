0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 03:23

Turkey Kills PKK Leader in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah

Story Code : 1149803
Turkey Kills PKK Leader in Iraq
According to the Turkish intelligence agency, two of his companions were also killed during this operation.

Two days ago, the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey announced in a statement that it has killed 7 PKK elements in northern Iraq and Syria.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Baghdad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.
Comment


Featured Stories
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
25 July 2024
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
24 July 2024
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
24 July 2024
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
24 July 2024
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
24 July 2024
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
24 July 2024
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
24 July 2024
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
23 July 2024
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
23 July 2024
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
23 July 2024
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
23 July 2024
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
23 July 2024