0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 03:25

US Evading Withdrawal of Its Troops amid Baghdad Pressures

Story Code : 1149804
US Evading Withdrawal of Its Troops amid Baghdad Pressures
Iraqi lawmaker Mukhtar al-Mousawi made the remarks in an interview with Al-Ahed News.

For this reason, Iraq is negotiating the issue of expelling foreign troops with the American side at a very high speed, he said.

Saying that the American side is evading this matter, the Iraqi lawmaker added that on the other hand, the people and politicians support the will of the Iraqi government to solve this issue.

The presence of foreign forces under any title in Iraq cannot be accepted in any way, he added.

The Iraqi parliament in 2020, following the assassination of Iranian anti-terror icon, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, an Iraqi deputy commander on the direct order of then US President Donald Trump, overwhelmingly voted for the withdrawal of all foreign military forces from the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
25 July 2024
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
24 July 2024
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
24 July 2024
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
24 July 2024
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
24 July 2024
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
24 July 2024
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
24 July 2024
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
23 July 2024
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
23 July 2024
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
23 July 2024
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
23 July 2024
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
23 July 2024