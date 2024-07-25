US Evading Withdrawal of Its Troops amid Baghdad Pressures

Islam Times - The Iraqi government, under Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, has the necessary determination and seriousness to solve the case of expelling foreign troops from all over Iraq as soon as possible.

Iraqi lawmaker Mukhtar al-Mousawi made the remarks in an interview with Al-Ahed News.For this reason, Iraq is negotiating the issue of expelling foreign troops with the American side at a very high speed, he said.Saying that the American side is evading this matter, the Iraqi lawmaker added that on the other hand, the people and politicians support the will of the Iraqi government to solve this issue.The presence of foreign forces under any title in Iraq cannot be accepted in any way, he added.The Iraqi parliament in 2020, following the assassination of Iranian anti-terror icon, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, an Iraqi deputy commander on the direct order of then US President Donald Trump, overwhelmingly voted for the withdrawal of all foreign military forces from the country.