Iran UN Envoy: US, UK, France Keep Mum on Israel’s Strike on Yemen

Islam Times - Washington, London and Paris intentionally keep quiet on the Israeli Air Force’s bombardment of the Yemeni port of al-Hudaydah, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN said in a letter to the UN Security Council said.

"It is shameful and disappointing that the three permanent members, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France have chosen to remain silent in the face of Israel's acts of aggression and attacks on critical infrastructure and civilians in Yemen, especially when the representative of this rogue and lawless regime has blatantly announced that the al-Hudaydah port is considered a military target, despite the Under-Secretary-General and Council members describing al-Hudaydah port as a lifeline for millions of people in Yemen," Amir Saeid Iravani said in a letter to the UNSC.The letter said that "The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms" Israel’s strike on the Yemeni port and believes that such actions "constitute egregious violations of national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen, the United Nations Charter."The Israeli regime warplanes attacked the city of Al Hudaydah in west Yemen on the Red Sea last Saturday.Saturday's airstrikes was the first time the Israeli regime had publicly attacked Yemen in months of escalating tensions.The aggression came a day after the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a drone strike on Tel Aviv in response to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.The drone hit an area near a US consular facility in Tel Aviv early on Friday, killing one person and injuring 10 others as the Israeli air defenses failed to intercept the drone.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7.Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 38,983 people and wounded another 89,727 individuals, come to an end.